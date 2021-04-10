[Many thanks to peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] South Carolina State University’s Department of Social Sciences and the University’s I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium will host “Words across the Waters: Exploring the African Diaspora through Poetry” on Thursday, April 22, 2021, 5:00pm EST.

Theme: Sound and Song

With David Rudder (calypsonian) and Tsitsi Ella Jaji (poet and professor of English); moderated by Wendell Manwarren (musician, 3Canal).



Register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIlceuoqTMvHd3gi0L9NWIPfIVwJWvdT4Up

Watch at https://www.facebook.com/IPStanback/videos