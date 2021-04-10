“Rise Up Bequia” Relief Efforts for St. Vincent

Rise Up Bequia, a non-profit social organization, will be conducting a series of relief efforts in the coming days and weeks for all those affected by the eruption of La Soufriere. Here we share a few words by Holly Bynoe and a press release with detailed wire instructions for those who want to provide aid in this moment of crisis.

Holly Bynoe: “Thank you for your outpouring of concern, checking in and the genuine care and love that you have extended to my country. As a Vincentian residing in Barbados, oscillating between grey and surreal and awe-some darkness at 3 p.m., I am heartened by the questions and the promise that we can indeed start to map a path to our nation’s continued healing and recovery.

So much work to be done to care for our traumatised minds and broken hearts, so much light and healing energies being projected to our island chain–to our people’s bodies, our natural environment, our flora, fauna, the richness of our fertile land, to our spirit of ‘thrival’.”

RELEASE

Dear citizens and global friends to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,

The country, and in particular the mainland of St. Vincent as of April 9th, 2021 has been moving through the impacts brought on by the continuous explosive eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.

As such, we are facing an unprecedented crisis, in light of the occurrence of this natural phenomenon in the midst of a global pandemic. In our effort to lend a hand and be our brother’s and sister’s keepers, Rise Up Bequia, a non-profit social organisation–founded in 2013, incorporated in 2015 under the Company Act 143, 7 of 2015–will be conducting a series of relief efforts in the coming days and weeks to assist in the provisioning of shelters in order to best assist evacuees in this time of urgent need.

To that effect, the organisation will be accepting non-perishable food items and cash through local relief efforts that will give shelters more means to provide for those affected and displaced in the coming weeks.

We understand that there are many people in the diasporas connected to our beautiful country, and those who are generally concerned also looking for ways to donate to socially responsible organisations to bring immediate aid to Vincentians in need.

To that end, Rise Up Bequia is sharing our banking information with those wanting to make monetary and financial contributions to the organisation. We will be using incoming monies to purchase supplies primarily from local businesses and funds will be extended beyond as needed to provision adequately.

Currently, members of the organisation are in touch with several shelter managers who have identified needs for their individual spaces, many of which are sheltering children, the elderly or disabled peoples who, in addition to their special needs, have just experienced a severely traumatic, apocalyptic and volatile event.

Rise Up Bequia is committed to building national, regional and international awareness, camaraderie and support for these efforts in the short term, and understand that the road to recovery and national healing will be a long-standing endeavour in the months to come.

Rise Up Bequia and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines thank you for the outpouring of support and encouragement and witness the kinship and solidarity in your giving. We thank you from the bottoms of our hearts. Team Rise Up Bequia.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR WIRE TRANSFERS

INTERMEDIARY BANKS

FROM THE UNITED KINGDOM

LLOYDS BANK PLC CHEQUES AND COLLECTIONS, TWO BRINDLEYPLACE, BIRMINGHAM B1 2AB,

UK SORT CODE: 30-96-34

SWIFT CODE: LOYD GB2L

IBAN:

GB63LOYD30963459011079 (EURO TRANSACTIONS ONLY)

GB39LOYD30963411226401 (USD TRANSACTIONS ONLY)

GB43LOYD30963401150163 (GBP TRANSACTIONS ONLY)

FROM CANADA

CORRESPONDENT (INTERMEDIARY BANK)

TORONTO DOMINION BANK

TORONTO DATA CENTRE, 26 GERRARD STREET WEST

TORONTO, ONTARIO M5B 1G3, CANADA

SWIFT CODE: TDOMCATT

FROM THE USA

CORRESPONDENT (INTERMEDIARY BANK)

BANK OF AMERICA 1 SE THIRD AVE MIAMI, FL 33131 USA

ABA # 066 007 681

SWIFT CODE: BOFA US3M

BENEFICIARY BANK: OUR BANK

FOR CREDIT TO:

BANK OF ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES LIMITED (FORMERLY NCB (SVG) LTD) REIGATE, GRANBY STREET KINGSTOWN, ST. VINCENT

SWIFT CODE: NCBVVC22

FOR FURTHER CREDIT TO- RISE UP BEQUIA INC.

ADDRESS: P.O.BOX 391, PORT ELIZABETH, BEQUIA, VC0400. ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

OUR ACCOUNT NUMBER: 5200112

ACCOUNT HOLDER (NAME): RISE UP BEQUIA INC