Peter Jordens has collected an array of articles featuring Puerto Rican food trucks in Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, and San Antonio. Thanks, Peter! [Those dishes from the Triple Threat Truck are looking very appetizing…]

Authentic Puerto Rican Food Offered at Local Truck (Los Angeles)

Jada Montemarano, Spectrum News 1, March 23, 2021

https://spectrumnews1.com/ca/la-west/running-on-empty/2021/03/22/authentic-puerto-rican-street-food-from-a-local-truck



No longer a secret: Puerto Rican food truck launches in Beechview (Pittsburgh)

Dan Gigler, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, March 23, 2021

https://www.post-gazette.com/life/food/2021/03/23/Puerto-Rican-food-truck-launches-Secretos-de-mis-Abuelos-Beechview-Crespo-pittsburgh/stories/202103230101



A taste of Puerto Rico with Eklectic Eats food truck (San Antonio)

Jennifer Struski, KSAT, April 8, 2021

https://www.ksat.com/sa-live/2021/04/08/a-taste-of-puerto-rico-with-eklectic-eats-food-truck



Triple Threat Truck https://www.thetriplethreattruck.com, https://www.instagram.com/triplethreattrk



Secretos de mis Abuelos https://www.secretospgh.com, https://www.facebook.com/SecretosPGH, https://www.instagram.com/secretospgh



Eklectic Eats https://www.facebook.com/eklecticeats, https://www.instagram.com/eklecticeats