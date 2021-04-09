[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Rough Riding: Tanya Stephens and the Power of Music to Transform Society, edited by Adwoa Ntozake Onuora, Anna Kasafi Perkins, and Ajamu Nangwaya, was published by The University of the West Indies Press in November 2020.

Description: Rough Riding: Tanya Stephens and the Power of Music to Transform Society is a groundbreaking collection of articles that explore the contribution of the cultural worker, feminist organic intellectual, and controversial reggae and dancehall artiste Tanya Stephens. An accomplished lyricist on par with the genre’s celebrated male performers, Stephens has been producing socially conscious and transformative music that is associated with revolutionary reggae music of the 1970s and 1980s. The contributors to this anthology – a diverse group of scholars, activists and reggae professionals – explore the range of ideas and issues raised in Stephens’s extensive body of work and examine the important role cultural workers play in inspiring shifts in consciousness and, ultimately, the social order.

Contributors: Tanya Batson-Savage, Elsa Calliard-Burton, Karen Carpenter, Melville Cooke, Ajamu Nangwaya, Adwoa Ntozake Onuora, Alpha Obika, Anna Kasafi Perkins, Nicole Plummer, Chazelle Rhoden, Sara Suliman

Adwoa Ntozake Onuora, Anna Kasafi Perkins and Ajamu Nangwaya (Eds.)

The University of the West Indies Press, November 2020

282 pages

ISBN 978-9766407957

https://www.uwipress.com/9789766407957/rough-riding