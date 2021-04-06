Art Exhibition: Remy Jungerman’s “Brilliant Corners”

Born in Suriname, Remy Jungerman lives and works in Amsterdam. “Brilliant Corners” is the artist’s first solo exhibition in the United States. The exhibition opens on April 7, and will remain on view through May 15, 2021, at Fridman Gallery, New York City. (Fridman Gallery is located at 169 Bowery Street, in Manhattan) and at 475 Main Street, Beacon, New York).

Description: In his work, Jungerman explores the intersection of pattern and symbol in Surinamese Maroon culture, the larger African Diaspora, and 20th Century “Modernism.” In bringing seemingly disparate visual languages into conversation, Jungerman’s work challenges the established art historical canon. As art and culture critic Greg Tate has remarked “Jungerman’s work leaps boldly and adroitly into the epistemological gap between culturally confident Maroon self-knowledge and the Dutch learning curve around all things Jungerman, Afropean and Eurocentric.”

Born and raised in Suriname, he is a descendant, on his mother’s side, of the Surinamese Maroons who escaped enslavement on Dutch plantations to establish self-governed communities in the Surinamese rainforest. Within their rich culture, many West-African influences are preserved including the prominent use of abstract geometrical patterns. Placing fragments of Maroon textiles, as well other materials found in the African diaspora such as the kaolin clay used in many African religious traditions or the nails featured in Nkisi Nkondi power sculpture, in direct contact with materials and imagery drawn from more “established” art traditions, Jungerman presents a peripheral vision that can enrich and inform our perspective on art history.

Jungerman attended the Academy for Higher Arts and Cultural Studies in Paramaribo, Suriname, before moving to Amsterdam where he studied at the Gerrit Rietveld Academy.

Visit https://www.fridmangallery.com/remy-jungerman and https://remyjungerman.com/ for more information on the artist.

[Shown above: Pimba AGIDA II, cotton textile, kaolin (pimba) on wood panel, 32.3 x 32.3 in. (82 x 82 cm) 2020]