Street renamed Botham Jean Boulevard in emotional ceremony

Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention. Kelli Smith (Dallas Morning News) reports on the renaming of a street in front of Dallas police headquarters to Botham Jean Boulevard. Botham Jean was a St. Lucian-born man who was killed in his own apartment by an off-duty police officer in September 2018

Calling it a bittersweet moment, Botham Jean’s family on Saturday unveiled a new street sign bearing his name south of downtown Dallas in an emotional ceremony commemorating the man killed by an off-duty police officer in September 2018.

The newly dubbed Botham Jean Boulevard encompasses about four miles of Lamar Street, where Botham, a 26-year-old accountant, lived and was killed when Officer Amber Guyger shot him after mistaking his apartment for her own. Nearby, the road runs in front of police headquarters.

The Jean family yanked off a black cloth covering the new sign about 1:15 p.m. and immediately embraced one another as cheers erupted from the audience. The moment followed an emotional hourlong ceremony.

For full article, see https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/03/27/street-in-front-of-dallas-police-headquarters-renamed-botham-jean-boulevard-in-emotional-ceremony



See previous related posts: https://repeatingislands.com/2018/09/09/young-man-killed-by-dallas-police-officer-in-his-apartment-is-st-lucian-native and https://repeatingislands.com/2018/09/09/mourners-pay-tribute-to-botham-jean-the-caribbean-transplant-killed-by-dallas-officer-in-his-own-apartment

