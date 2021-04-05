Kaiama L. Glover: New Fellow at the NYPL’s Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers

The New York Public Library’s Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers has selected its 23rd class (2021-2022) of Fellows: 15 talented academics, literary artists, and independent scholars. The Fellows were selected from a pool of 506 applicants from 48 countries. The class of 2021 includes academics Julia Foulkes, Kaiama L. Glover, David Greenberg, Karl Jacoby, Matthew Karp, and Nara Milanich; poet Michael Prior; fiction writers David Wright Faladé, Jonas Hassen Khemiri, Maaza Mengiste, Josephine Rowe, and Madeleine Thien; and independent scholars Rich Benjamin, Lewis Hyde, and Avi Steinberg. Here is a description of Kaiama L. Glover’s work, followed by information on the fellowship:

KAIAMA L. GLOVER

For the Love of Revolution: René Depestre and the Poetics of a Radical Life

Kaiama L. Glover is Ann Whitney Olin Professor of French and Africana Studies at Barnard College, Columbia University. She is the author of Haiti Unbound: A Spiralist Challenge to the Postcolonial Canon and The Regarded Self: Caribbean Womanhood and the Ethics of Disorderly Being, as well as of numerous literary translations. She has received awards from the PEN/Heim Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Mellon Foundation. She is founding co-editor of archipelagos | a journal of Caribbean digital praxis and founding co-director of the digital humanities project In the Same Boats: Toward an Afro-Atlantic Intellectual Cartography. She has contributed regularly to the New York Times Book Review and been a host on the PBS program History Detectives: Special Investigations. At the Cullman Center she will work on For the Love of Revolution, an intellectual biography of Franco-Haitian writer René Depestre that considers the complexities of radical Black subjecthood in the context of 20th-century leftist politics and poetics.

The New York Public Library’s Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers writes:

“The past year has come with astounding challenges. In this renewed state of recovery and careful reconnection, I am grateful to be welcoming our new class of Fellows and the continuation of over 20 years of scholarship, collaboration, and the creation of original work,” said Salvatore Scibona, the Sue Ann and John Weinberg Director of the Cullman Center.



During the Fellowship term, which runs from September through May, the 2021 class of Cullman Center Fellows will have access to the renowned research collections and resources of The New York Public Library, as well as the invaluable assistance of its curatorial and reference staff. The Fellows will also receive a stipend and the use of a private office in the Cullman Center’s quarters at The New York Public Library’s landmark Stephen A. Schwarzman Building at Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street.



Although The New York Public Library’s research centers, including the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, remain temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19, they continue to offer virtual access to the Library’s collections through online databases, virtual reference support from librarians, and expanded Electronic Document Delivery. The current Fellows, following rigorous safety protocols, have had access to their offices at the Center throughout this Fellowship year, and the Library expects the new Fellows will as well.



The Center fosters an atmosphere of creative and scholarly collaboration both within the Library and in the larger cultural environment of New York, which includes hosting public Conversations from the Cullman Center, a series of free programs (currently offered virtually) that showcase the books Fellows worked on while in residence at the Library.

