“Off the Page: Julia Álvarez & Vanessa Pérez-Rosario in Conversation

As part of the OFF THE PAGE: Conversations with Writers series, the Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College presents award-winning novelist and poet Julia Alvarez and Queens College professor and author Vanessa Pérez-Rosario in conversation on April 20, 7:00pm (EST).

Born in New York City in 1950, Julia Alvarez’s parents returned to their native country, Dominican Republic, shortly after her birth. Ten years later, the family was forced to flee to the United States because of her father’s involvement in a plot to overthrow the dictator, Trujillo.

Alvarez has written novels (How the García Girls Lost Their Accents, In the Time of the Butterflies, ¡Yo!, In the Name of Salomé, Saving the World, Afterlife), collections of poems (Homecoming, The Other Side/ El Otro Lado, The Woman I Kept to Myself), nonfiction (Something to Declare, Once Upon A Quinceañera, and A Wedding in Haiti), and numerous books for young readers (including the Tía Lola Stories series, Before We Were Free, finding miracles, Return to Sender and Where Do They Go?).

Alvarez’s awards include the Pura Belpré and Américas Awards for her books for young readers, the Hispanic Heritage Award, and the F. Scott Fitzgerald Award. In 2013, she received the National Medal of Arts from President Obama.

OFF THE PAGE: Conversations with Writers is a Queens College series produced by Kupferberg Center for the Arts, the Department of English, the Provost’s Office, and the Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities. Curated by QC professor and author Vanessa Pérez-Rosario.

This event with Julia Alvarez is funded in part by Poets & Writers through public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.

You may register at https://www.universe.com/events/off-the-page-julia-alvarez-and-vanessa-perez-rosario-in-conversation-tickets-0KVW8P

For more information, see http://kupferbergcenter.org/event/off-the-page-julia-alvarez-in-conversation/

[Photo of Julia Alvarez by Brandon Cruz González.]