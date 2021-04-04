Art Exhibition: “Acerca de Sitting and Waiting”

Edge Zones presents “Acerca de Sitting and Waiting,” which has been described as an intimate installation about coping with an ambiguous and constantly fluctuating existence. This exhibition by Miami-based Puerto Rican artist Rafael Vargas-Bernard opens with a live, open reception on Saturday, April 10, from 6:30 to 9:30pm (EST) and will be on display through May 8, by appointment. Edge Zones Gallery is located at 3317 NW 7th Avenue Circle in Miami, Florida.

Description: “Acerca de Sitting and Waiting” consists of a sculpture and four prints. The sculpture generates sound by translating a plant’s soil moisture and temperature into audio frequencies. It can be interacted with by watering the plant.

To sit and wait for change. To sit and wait for the right opportunity. To sit and wait while thriving. To sit and wait while wasting away. To sit and wait alone. To sit and wait together. To sit and wait and live. To sit and wait and die.

Born in 1979 in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, Rafael Vargas-Bernard is an interdisciplinary visual artist, noise musician, and performer with digital art and new media tendencies. Vargas Bernard studied computer engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, sculpture at the Escuela de Artes Plásticas de Puerto Rico, and La Práctica at Beta-Local (San Juan, PR). His work explores functional and non-functional systems (including power structures, economic systems, and generative systems) and society’s relationship with these. He creates pieces and experiences that are often interactive and require some participation with the intention of provoking dialogue and action. He employs readily accessible materials and technologies, found objects, and a painterly yet utilitarian aesthetic. Vargas-Bernard combines performance, sound, programming, sculpture, painting, humor, and digital media in his creative practice.

Edge Zones Gallery

3317 NW 7th Ave. Cir.

Miami, FL 33127

Free Admission

Social Distance and Face Masks Required

For More info:

edgezones@me.com

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/346707860106335/

[Photo of the artist from https://www.manacontemporary.com/]