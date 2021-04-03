New Film: “Hemingway” (2021)

The new documentary film, Hemingway (2021), directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, will premiere on Monday, April 5, 2021, on PBS. The film includes footage licensed from the Archive documenting World War I, the Spanish Civil War, World War II, and Hemingway at home in Havana, Cuba.

Description: Hemingway, a three-part, six-hour documentary film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, examines the visionary work and the turbulent life of Ernest Hemingway, one of the greatest and most influential writers America has ever produced. Interweaving his eventful biography — a life lived at the ultimately treacherous nexus of art, fame, and celebrity — with carefully selected excerpts from his iconic short stories, novels, and non-fiction, the series reveals the brilliant, ambitious, charismatic, and complicated man behind the myth, and the art he created. 

For more information, reviews, and to purchase film, see https://www.pbs.org/kenburns/hemingway/

[Photo above by A.E. Hotchner: Hemingway, his wife Mary Welsh, and animal friends in Cuba, 1950s.]

