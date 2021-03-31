Jean Casimir: “A Decolonial Reading of the History of the Haitian People 1697-1915”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Jean Casimir, author of Une lecture décoloniale de l’histoire des haïtiens: du Traité de Ryswick à l’occupation américaine (1697-1915) [translated in 2020 as The Haitians: A Decolonial History], presents on the history of the Haitian people for the Institut za evropske studije (Institute of European Studies, in Belgrade, Serbia). See more information on the book below.

Listen to the lecture here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgTCL1srF_Y

This online lecture was held on March 1, 2021
http://www.ies.rs/en/march-1-jean-casimir-a-decolonial-reading-of-the-history-of-the-haitian-people-1697-1915

The book: The Haitians: A Decolonial History
Jean Casimir, Translated by Laurent Dubois. Foreword by Walter D. Mignolo
University of North Carolina Press, October 2020
452 pages
ISBN 978-1-4696-6048-6 (pb)
ISBN 978-1-4696-5154-5 (hc)
https://uncpress.org/book/9781469660486/the-haitians

It is the translation of: Une lecture décoloniale de l’histoire des haïtiens: du Traité de Ryswick à l’occupation américaine (1697-1915)
Jean Casimir
Foreword by Walter D. Mignolo. Afterword by Michel Hector
Port-au-Prince: Jean Casimir, 2018
499 pages
ISBN 978-9997065070

Book review: Sovereignty and the Haitian Revolution in Jean Casimir’s “The Haitians: A Decolonial History” Julia Gaffield, Age of Revolutions, March 29, 2021
https://ageofrevolutions.com/2021/03/29/sovereignty-and-the-haitian-revolution-in-jean-casimirs-the-haitians-a-decolonial-history

