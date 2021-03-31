[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Jean Casimir, author of Une lecture décoloniale de l’histoire des haïtiens: du Traité de Ryswick à l’occupation américaine (1697-1915) [translated in 2020 as The Haitians: A Decolonial History], presents on the history of the Haitian people for the Institut za evropske studije (Institute of European Studies, in Belgrade, Serbia). See more information on the book below.

Listen to the lecture here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgTCL1srF_Y



This online lecture was held on March 1, 2021

http://www.ies.rs/en/march-1-jean-casimir-a-decolonial-reading-of-the-history-of-the-haitian-people-1697-1915



The book: The Haitians: A Decolonial History

Jean Casimir, Translated by Laurent Dubois. Foreword by Walter D. Mignolo

University of North Carolina Press, October 2020

452 pages

ISBN 978-1-4696-6048-6 (pb)

ISBN 978-1-4696-5154-5 (hc)

https://uncpress.org/book/9781469660486/the-haitians



It is the translation of: Une lecture décoloniale de l’histoire des haïtiens: du Traité de Ryswick à l’occupation américaine (1697-1915)

Jean Casimir

Foreword by Walter D. Mignolo. Afterword by Michel Hector

Port-au-Prince: Jean Casimir, 2018

499 pages

ISBN 978-9997065070



Book review: Sovereignty and the Haitian Revolution in Jean Casimir’s “The Haitians: A Decolonial History” Julia Gaffield, Age of Revolutions, March 29, 2021

https://ageofrevolutions.com/2021/03/29/sovereignty-and-the-haitian-revolution-in-jean-casimirs-the-haitians-a-decolonial-history