Forthcoming: “Monster in the Middle”

Tiphanie Yanique’s latest novel, Monster in the Middle (Riverhead Books) is due in October 2021.

Description: When Fly and Stela meet in 21st century New York City, it seems like fate. He’s a Black American musician from a mixed-religious background who knows all about heartbreak. She’s a Catholic science teacher from the Caribbean, looking for lasting love. But are they meant to be? The answer goes back decades—all the way to their parents’ earliest loves.

Vibrant and emotionally riveting, Monster in the Middle moves across decades, from the U.S. to the Virgin Islands to Ghana and back again, to show how one couple’s romance is intrinsically influenced by the family lore and love stories that preceded their own pairing. What challenges and traumas must this new couple inherit, what hopes and ambitions will keep them moving forward? Exploring desire and identity, religion and class, passion and obligation, the novel posits that in order to answer the question “who are we meant to be with?” we must first understand who we are and how we came to be.

For more information, see https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/317394/monster-in-the-middle-by-tiphanie-yanique/



Many thanks to Peter Jordens for providing additional information. See review—“Tiphanie Yanique’s new novel is ‘Monster in the Middle’”—from The St John Source, March 29, 2021, at

https://stjohnsource.com/2021/03/29/tiphanie-yaniques-new-novel-is-monster-in-the-middle