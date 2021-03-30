The Puerto Rican Experience in the U.S. Military (Celebration of National Borinqueneers’ Day)

CENTRO, the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College, presents the webinar “The Puerto Rican Experience in the U.S. Military: A Century of Unheralded Service and Celebration of National Borinqueneers’ Day” on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 5:00 to 6:30pm (EST). In this event, Harry Franqui-Rivera explores the impact of military service for Puerto Rico, with commentator Laura Lee Oviedo. To register, see link below.

Description: The impact and meaning of the Puerto Ricans’ service in the armed forces of the United States go beyond mere numbers. Their service has served to disperse Puerto Ricans across the United States and the world creating new communities beyond what we understood as traditional diaspora centers. Military service, in particular during the WWII-Korean War period, also served to build modern Puerto Rico, and for Puerto Rican colonias turning into full-fledged communities to stake a claim of belonging. In this Webinar historian and author, Dr. Harry Franqui-Rivera, explores the impact of military service for Puerto Rico and the Puerto Ricans.

Author: Harry Franqui-Rivera, Ph.D., Historian and Author of Soldiers of the Nation: Military Service and Modern Puerto Rico, 1868-1952 (Studies in War, Society, and the Military Series) University of Nebraska Press, 2018.



Commentator: Laura Lee Oviedo, Ph.D. Candidate, College of Liberal Arts, Texas A&M University



Celebrating the first “National Borinqueneers’ Day”



On April 13, 2016, Congress awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to the 65th Infantry Regiment in recognition of the Borinqueneers’ numerous contributions to American history and outstanding military service from World War I to the Korean War. Learn more:

RSVP https://centropr.nationbuilder.com/national_borinqueneers



Virtual: Zoom link will be emailed upon registering

For more information, visit Center for Puerto Rican Studies

http://centropr.nationbuilder.com/