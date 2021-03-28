Daniel Lind-Ramos “Springweather and people”

I was struck by this Bortolami Gallery poster, because it features a piece (“Armario de la memoria”) by Puerto Rican artist Daniel Lind-Ramos, one of the artists in this collective exhibition (see more about the artist below). The exhibition, “Springweather and people,” includes ten artists whose work highlight different directions in assemblage. The artists are Natalie Ball, Willie Cole, Awol Erizku, Brian Jungen, Daniel Lind-Ramos, Eric N. Mack, Kori Newkirk, Sojourner Truth Parsons, Gala Porras-Kim, and Eric Wesley.

Description: Cross generational in approach, and underscoring a diversity of materials that are stitched, crimped, nailed, and pasted together, both sculptural and painted, the exhibition follows the wide array of methods and techniques for layering. Retooling the term first put to use in the 1960s as an important innovation in abstraction, the exhibition offers a contemporary vantage for artworks which take on the impulse of gathering. The title of the exhibition, borrowed from a 1955 Merce Cunningham piece costumed by Robert Rauschenberg, pays homage to the first generation of assemblage artists for whom the term was coined. The artists gathered in the exhibition continue to investigate the formal tenets set forth over half a century ago, enriching this field with today’s socio-political concerns.

Daniel Lind-Ramos (b. 1953 in Loíza, Puerto Rico) Lives and works in Puerto Rico. Selected exhibitions include 100 Drawing from Now, The Drawing Center, New York, NY in 2020; Whitney Biennial 2019, Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, NY in 2019; and Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico: ‘PUERTO RICO PLURAL’, San Juan, PR, in 2019.

For more information, see https://bortolamigallery.com/exhibitions/springweather-and-people/

[Shown above: Daniel Lind-Ramos, “Armario de la memoria” (Wardrobe of Memory), 2012. Pick, Shovel, machetes, steel, palm tree trunks, dried coconuts, TV monitor, palm tree branches, DVD player, wood panel, fabric, 108 × 65 × 36 in.]