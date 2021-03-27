2021 CSA Journal: “The Caribbean and COVID-19”

Commemorating its 45th anniversary, the Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) has announced a call for papers for its inaugural issue of The Caribbean Studies Association Journal, centering on “The Caribbean and COVID-19.” The deadline for submissions is April 30, 2021.

Call for Papers: The Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) invites you to submit a paper for possible inclusion in the inaugural issue of The CSA Journal under the broad theme “The Caribbean and COVID-19”. COVID-19 is having a profound impact on the world, and the Caribbean specifically. How has the Caribbean been coping? What has been the impact on the people, including the children? What are some of the successful strategies employed by the various governments? What are the implications for tourism, the economy, education, online learning? How has it affected Gender-Based Violence? How has it influenced our interaction and engagement, now and going forward? What are the lessons to be learned? We seek a broad cross-section of disciplines, including contributions looking at intersectionality.

Submission Guidelines

Researchers and practitioners are invited to submit their original empirical research articles, 3,000–7,000 words in length, in any of the five journal languages (Papiamento, Dutch, French, Spanish, or English). The submission should include an abstract with no more than 200 words in the original language of the article and, in the case of those articles in a language other than English, also an abstract in English. Interested authors must use the Chicago Manual format. Book reviews or arts exhibit reviews, 750-1,000 words in length, related to the broad theme are also welcome.

All submitted articles will go through the peer review process. Final decision regarding acceptance/revision/rejection will be based on the feedback received from the reviewers and the discretion of the Editor-in-Chief.

Deadline for submissions: April 30, 2021.

Submit your paper at https://journals.sta.uwi.edu/ojs3/index.php/csaj/about/submissions.

Submit your questions to csajournal@caribbeanstudiesassociation.org.

[Shown above: Cayman Islands artist Marc Laurenson an artist at Stoak’d. “I’ve always wanted to make a self-portrait. As my company Stoak’d is a commission-based design company, I make portraits of other people and haven’t had the time to do my own. With this stay home lockdown, I now have the time to do it,” says Marc. See full article by Daphne Ewing-Chow at https://www.forbes.com/sites/daphneewingchow/2020/04/30/a-caribbean-nation-has-turned-to-art-as-a-weapon-against-covid-19/?sh=23bf86a45d42.]