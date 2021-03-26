Rafael Trelles’s “La palabra imaginada” (Extended)

Primera Hora announced (to my absolute joy) that “La palabra imaginada” [The Imagined Word], the exhibition by Rafael Trelles, has been extended until July 4, 2021, at Museo de Las Américas [(MLA) Museum of the Americas] in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. [Also see previous post Art Exhibition: Rafael Trelles, La palabra imaginada.]

“This Trelles exhibition takes us on a visual journey through the imagination of great writers of Puerto Rican, Caribbean, and world literature to reflect on our human nature. Now the public that has not enjoyed it will have more time to do so, since the exhibition runs until July of this year,” expressed María Ángela López Vilella, executive director of the Museum of the Americas.

The exhibition “La palabra imaginada” is made up of 22 medium and large-format drawings worked with engraving ink on paper and inspired by works of universal literature, including local authors such as Luis Palés Matos, Cézanne Cardona, and Ana Lydia Vega. With a style already characteristic of Trelles, it recreates the characters of the selected works proposing readings and interpretations that create an alternate visual text that dialogues with the literary source and invites reflection.

The exhibition has a catalog that incorporates the complete work and that is available in the MLA store located on the second floor of the Ballajá Barracks [Cuartel de Ballajá] and online at www.tiendadelmuseo.org.

The Museum of the Americas is operating during special hours from Thursday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with consideration to the distancing and security measures required in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original article, see https://www.primerahora.com/entretenimiento/cultura-teatro/notas/se-extiende-la-exposicion-de-rafael-trelles/