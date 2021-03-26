New Book: “Maga”

Can’t wait to read Krystal A. Zapata López’s first novel, Maga (2021). So proud of the creative young people from one of my two hometowns (along with Manhattan)—Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico!

Description: One summer day, Liria is walking through an abandoned field with Rina, a mare that she has under her care. The animal insists on leading the way and guides her to a hidden house. It is a secret that the forest has protected for ten years. Only Liria has found out, but not for long. Maga is the first short novel published by Krystal A. Zapata Lopez and is inspired by rumors from her hometown, Cabo Rojo. This light and relaxing read has a profound message. It encourages reflection on the economy of Puerto Rico and the challenges faced by the different members of society. The author calls on the public to think of solutions that help us improve the lifestyle of our population.

For more information, see https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZW85M8N/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_fabc_3DFF14S8ZSTEYH26DEZ6?fbclid=IwAR3CpbB-UeXMSevc1QEDQzMeIMqfejAHhbvQ_eVZN4ktYR42uyu3VV_brz0