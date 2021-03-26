Meet Jamaica’s New Poet Laureate!

Celebrating Olive Senior, Kingston Creative presents the poet laureate, reading from her Pandemic Poems, on the Virtual Artwalk scheduled for March 28, 2021.

Ms. Olive Marjorie Senior is a Jamaican poet, novelist, short story and non-fiction writer. She was awarded the Musgrave Gold Medal in 2005 by the Institute of Jamaica for her contributions to literature and has just been appointed Jamaica’s new Poet Laureate! Listen out for her “Pandemic Poems” this Sunday at noon at the Virtual Artwalk on YouTube.

