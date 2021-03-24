Many thanks to the NGC Bocas Lit Fest team for reminding us that today, March, 24, 2021, is the 100th birthday of Wilson Harris! We share the post below:

Born in New Amsterdam, in what was then British Guiana, on 24 March, 1921, Harris is considered one of the most original writers of the twentieth century, for his fiction, essays, and poems exploring human history, metaphysics, and the natural world, in an inimitable style dense with metaphor, symbolism, and mythological reference.

As readers in the Caribbean and around the world mark Harris’s centenary, the NGC Bocas Lit Fest team has collected some of the best resources on his life and work from across the web on our Wilson Harris at 100 webpage, which you can find here:

https://www.bocaslitfest.com/wilson-harris-at-100/

Explore the groundbreaking, mind-expanding work of Harris through videos, texts, images, and sound recordings, including an excerpt from his novel Heartland, courtesy Peepal Tree Press.

Then tune in on Saturday 27 March, 2021, at 6 pm (TT/Guyana time) for the premiere of The Unfinished Genesis of the Imagination, a special filmed dramatic performance produced by the Moray House Trust in Guyana with support from the NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

Here’s another way to join the Harris centenary celebration: share your favourite Wilson Harris passages, stories, and insights on social media, with the hashtag #WilsonHarris100.

And of course, it’s a great day to take Harris’s books off the shelf and immerse yourself in his spell-binding imagination.

