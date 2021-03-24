The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB) presents the virtual exhibition “From Time: Water Has A Perfect Memory” from March 25 to April 8, 2021.

This is the second time the virtual interaction of this exhibition is opening to the public. This exhibition functions in some ways as a time capsule:

Using historical knowledge and visual interpretations to engage with the country’s past and present and envision a more hopeful future.

The curators dissect our national identity as it exists now and as it has evolved through time. They also direct your gaze forward to ask how we can envision a better, more hopeful future. “From Time” draws on works from the National Collection to prompt our thoughts on pressing issues of sustainability, environment, evolution and future-building in our beloved Bahamian and Caribbean space. We are challenged to begin to consider the meaning of history and archives on our own terms and to dare to imagine an abundant and inclusive afro-future.

The exhibition “From Time” opens virtually on Thursday, March 25th, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. In place of an official opening, an ITE introductory video will be posted to mark the launch of the web page and virtual offerings. For updates, be sure to follow us across our social media and for more information email zmunroe@nagb.org.bs.

