Artes Mundi 9: At the table with Beatriz Santiago Muñoz

Artes Mundi 9 presents a conversation with Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, Gina Athena Ulysse, Francis McKee, and Yvonne Connikie on April 21, 2021. [Also see our previous post Artes Mundi Prize Shortlist and “Artes Mundi review – around the world in richly absorbing art.”

The At the table series brings together the voices of the six Artes Mundi 9 shortlisted artists alongside those of international curators, artists, historians, thinkers and writers in a series of roundtable discussions centred on themes and ideas present in their work and the interwoven relationship between histories and practices, locally to internationally.

The third of six events in the At the table series presents artist Beatriz Santiago Muñoz in conversation with feminist anthropologist, poet, and performance artist, Dr Gina Athena Ulysse; Francis McKee, Director for Centre for Contemporary Arts, Glasgow; and curator, filmmaker, and Founder of the Black Film Festival Wales, Yvonne Connikie. Imagining we are sat around a table sharing a meal and exchanging ideas, this event is a chance to hear different concerns and perspectives while getting to know the artist and their work.

Artes Mundi is a Wales-based international biennial exhibition that includes a large award. The winner will be announced on 14 April. On 15 March the ninth edition will open to the world online, and from May it is scheduled to open across three galleries to Cardiff visitors in person, and will be on view until September 5, 2021.



For more information, see see https://artesmundi.org/events/at-the-table-with-beatriz-santiago-munoz and https://artesmundi.org/exhibitions/am9/