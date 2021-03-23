Ozuna Set to Receive Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2021 Latin AMAs

Griselda Flores (Billboard) announced that Puerto Rican singer Ozuna will be honored with the Extraordinary Evolution award during the Latin American Music Awards ceremony to be held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on April 15, 2021. He has also received seven nominations for the Latin AMAs this year, including artist of the year. Flores reports:

With seven Latin AMAs nominations this year — including artist of the year and collaboration of the year — the “Caramelo” singer will be honored for his achievements as an artist who has demonstrated change and accelerated growth to reach the pinnacle of success in a short period of time. Previous artists who have been honored with this award include Becky G (2019) and Maluma (2018).

The chart-topping 29-year-old reggaeton artist, who most recently dropped the joint album Los Dioses with Anuel AA and is featured on the new animated film Tom and Jerry, will also perform at this year’s Latin AMAs, which will take place April 15 and will be broadcast live from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

Ozuna joins the previously announced star-studded lineup that includes Maluma, Banda MS, Camilo, Carlos Vives, Eslabon Armado, Karol G, Los Dos Carnales, José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez and Piso 21. The ceremony will also include a special tribute to the late regional Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian.

Following safety protocols to protect the health and safety of all involved, the 2021 awards show will honor some of the most influential Latin artists of today, as voted by fans in 25 categories including pop, urban, tropical, regional Mexican and the newly added favorite virtual concert.

This year’s top nominees include Karol G and J Balvin with nine noms each, followed by Bad Bunny with eight, Ozuna with seven, and Anuel AA and Camilo with six each.

The 2021 Latin AMAs, hosted by actress Jacqueline Bracamontes, will air at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 15, via Telemundo and will broadcast simultaneously on Universo and throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional.

