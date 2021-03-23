New Book: “Desde la otra orilla…”

A new book by Puerto Rican scholar and literary critic Efraín Barradas has recently been published and is now available: Desde la otra orilla: ensayos, notas y prólogos dominicanos (Ediciones Cielonaranja, 2021).  This collection gathers essays on Dominican literature through the decades.

Ediciones Cielonaranja writes: Efraín Barradas (Aguadilla, Puerto Rico) is a Puerto Rican essayist and university professor with a broad Caribbean vocation. His studies offer a wide range: from the rarest arcana of the poetry of José Lezama Lima to intense brushstrokes of everyday life, as is the case with Inventario con retrato de familia (2018). “Inventory with family portrait” (2018). With Desde la otra orilla: ensayos, notas y prólogos dominicanos [From the other shore: Dominican essays, notes, and prologues] we introduce his many years of attention to the literature of this Caribbean land [Dominican Republic].

For purchasing information, see https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08Y4HB9WD?fbclid=IwAR1faMn_e48LnI7CwVoa7b2Lb2gxgiFOz7-oP9x37VOUpqWqzvqENqHLal8

