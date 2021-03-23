Book Launch: “Redemption Song”

Join Ian Randle Publishers on Zoom this Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 10:30am (EST) for the launch of Redemption Song: Reading the Scripture for Social Change by Robert McLean Thompson.

Click here to join https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85665338408?pwd=elFSNTMxZlU4M2RKMFJyekpSa1Q0QT09

About the Book: Focusing on the power of scripture, Thompson provocatively explores the need for the established church to critically deconstruct established Euro-American interpretations and move towards a theology that embraces and affirms all people across class and culture. Social transformation he argues, is possible as the outcome of true engagement by the church with the social agenda to bring equity and justice.