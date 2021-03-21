Virgin Islands Literary Festival/Book Fair (Date change)

The St Thomas Source reports that the upcoming 2021 VI Literary Festival and Book Fair has been rescheduled to Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2, 2021. [See previous post 2021 Virgin Islands Literary Festival and Book Fair.]

According to Festival Chair Alscess Lewis-Brown, the event has been pushed back in order to ensure full engagement from the Caribbean diaspora.”

The University of the Virgin Islands’ international journal “The Caribbean Writer,” together with the Virgin Islands Literary Festival and Book Fair (VI Lit Fest), will host the 7th iteration of the literary festival from April 30 to May 2, under the theme “Diasporic Rhythms II: Interrogating the Past; Imagining a Future.” The festival will begin with Pre LitFest activities aimed at school children and will be held during the morning hours of Friday, April 30, while the main part of the weekend program will be staged on Saturday afternoon, from 1-6 p.m., May 1, and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.

The Book Bacchanal when authors can present and discuss their books is also slated for Friday from 4-6 p.m. Award-winning authors Edwidge Danticat, Kwame Dawes, Canisia Lubrin, Vladimir Lucien and Jacqueline Bishop will headline the festival along with other internationally recognized and award-winning local and regional authors, including Tiphanie Yanique, Rozena Maart, Tobias Buckell, Cadwell Turnbull, Richard Georges and Biko McMillan.

Throughout the three-day festival, these authors will engage in discussions, conduct poetry and writing workshops, as well as offer editing and publishing tips. For original post, see https://stthomassource.com/content/2021/03/20/2021-vi-literary-festival-and-book-fair-online-event-set-for-april