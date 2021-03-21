Tuesday 23 March: reminder/launch of Lawrence Scott’s new novel

Polly Pattullo of Papillote Press warmly invites you to the launch of “Dangerous Freedom” by Lawrence Scott, the award-winning Trinidadian writer. Dangerous Freedom is a historical novel that explores the life of Dido Belle, the mixed-race child brought up in a stately home – London’s Kenwood – at the end of the 18th century, from a new and radical perspective.

Lawrence will read from “Dangerous Freedom” and then will be in conversation with Margaret Busby, editor, writer, broadcaster, publisher and chair of the 2020 Booker Prize.

Topic: book launch of Dangerous Freedom, new novel by Lawrence Scott

Time: March 23rd, 2021 at 7:30 PM London time, 3.30pm Eastern Caribbean time

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/91432949722?pwd=bjJVeDByeEdxZHJna1VBTDYyR2NhUT09

Meeting ID: 914 3294 9722

Passcode: 430509