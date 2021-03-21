Isabel “La Negra” From Myth to Reality

Hosted by Corredor Afro, “Isabel ‘La Negra’ del mito a la realidad” [Isabel “La Negra” From Myth to Reality] is a live performance/presentation with Josean Ortiz, to be held virtually on Tuesday, March 23, at 6:30pm (EST) via Facebook and YouTube Live. Corredor Afro explains:

Isabel Luberza Oppenheimer owned one of the most successful brothels in the Caribbean, “Elizabeth’s Dancing Place,” in Ponce, from 1932 to 1974, and became an icon in Ponce and Puerto Rico during the 20th century. Join us to tear down myths about Isabel Luberza, the Ponce businesswoman who, born in 1901, broke away from the stigmas and paradoxes of her time.

See https://www.facebook.com/corredorafro/posts/2978389455779285

