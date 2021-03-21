36th Elsa Goveia Lecture: “Enslavement, Resistance and Expressions of Freedoms for Africans in the Caribbean”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Hosted by the Department of History and Archaeology, The University of the West Indies-Mona, the 36th Annual Elsa Goveia Lecture will be “Enslavement, Resistance and Expressions of Freedoms for Africans in the Caribbean – Lessons from Archaeology” by Douglas V. Armstrong (Department of Anthropology, Syracuse University). This lecture will take place on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 6:00 to 7:30pm (EST).

Attendees may join via live stream on the Department of History and Archaeology’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2CpKyWZ8mjDCZMXuadliBA.

The Annual Elsa Goveia Memorial Lecture honors the work and legacy of distinguished West Indian historian, Elsa Vesta Goveia [1925 -1980]. She was the first Caribbean woman to be appointed Professor at the University of the West Indies. At the time of her death, she was the longest-serving West Indian Professor.

Sources: https://www.mona.uwi.edu/marcom/ecalendar/events/8092 and https://www.mona.uwi.edu/history/node/459