Online Discussion: “Édouard Glissant’s Ethics”

The Centre for Ethics at the University of Toronto Miguel presents “Édouard Glissant’s Ethics” by Miguel Gualdrón Ramírez, on Monday, March 22, 2021, 6:00-7:30pm EDT/AST. [Many thanks to Peter Gordon for bringing this item to our attention.]

Miguel Gualdrón Ramírez is Assistant Professor of Philosophy at The University of North Texas. His work focuses on the interconnection between history, politics, and aesthetics in Latin America and the Caribbean, and philosophical attempts at approaching these topics collectively. In his Ethics and Caribbean Philosophy presentation, we will discuss his recent essay “To ’stay where you are’ as a decolonial gesture: Glissant’s philosophy of Caribbean history in the context of Césaire and Fanon.”

