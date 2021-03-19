The Humanities Council and Department of Art and Archaeology at Princeton University presents artists Annalee Davis and Julie Gough in conversation with Anna Arabindan-Kesson (African American Studies; Art and Archaeology) for a discussion on how their artistic practices are invested in exploring and highlighting the medical and scientific legacies of imperialism. This event takes place via Zoom on Thursday, March 25, from 8:00 to 9:30pm (EST) via Zoom.

Register here: https://princeton.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Gtkzz0QWTUqdPmk0_eKCOA

For more information, see https://humanities.princeton.edu/event/arthx-conversation-with-artists-annalee-davis-and-julie-gough/?