Saving one of the world’s rarest toads from extinction

BBC News shares a video about the has been successfully bred in captivity in the UK for the first time outside its native Panama. To do this, the scientists have reproduced the exact conditions of this tropical frog, from the water depth and temperature to the exact vegetation found in Panama. The video is by Daniel South, Jasmin Souesi and Dee Sebastian.

The harlequin toad has been successfully bred in captivity for the first time outside its native Panama. The three-year project has been a collaboration between Panama Wildlife Charity PWCC, Manchester Museum, and the Faculty of Medicine, Biology and Health at the University of Manchester in the UK. This breeding programme could provide a safety net for the toads, which are in danger of extinction, as they could be bred in captivity and reintroduced into the wild.

[Photo: Harlequin toad. Credit: University of Manchester.]

Watch video at https://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-56375886

