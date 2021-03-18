Haiti Cultural Exchange has announced the first five grantees for the HCX RASIN LAKAY / FANM project: Mikaelle Cartwright, Pascale Faublas, Veroneque Ignace, Love Soulèy, and Jessica Saintvil Ulysse.

We are pleased to announce the first five #HCXRASINLAKAY artists responding to the theme FANM. Through our second round of grants, we seek to fund 10 artists responding to issues of womanhood, gender, sexuality, the environment, and generational leadership. We are excited to welcome these artists and look forward to premiering their works on HCX digital platforms in the coming months.

Despite the challenges and grief of this past year, we have remained steadfast in our work to develop, present, and promote the cultural expressions of the Haitian people – both in the Diaspora and Haiti. As Haitians continue to face enormous challenges we will uplift the ideals of freedom and liberty that are at the root of our founding as a nation and people. The artists of our communities are often the articulators of these challenges and ideals.

We look forward to the spring with optimism as we have many exciting programs and partnerships to announce. We ask that you share the newsletter widely so that more people will become informed about and support our work. Looking forward to being in community, celebrating Haiti’s rich culture, soon. Se ansanm pou nou vanse! Together, we move forward.

Learn more about the Open Call Artists here.