The NGC Bocas Lit Fest has launched its 11th annual festival program. This year, the festival takes place from April 23 to 25.



Description: Ten years strong, and still going — the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, the largest annual literary event in the English-speaking Caribbean, welcomes you once again to its offering of books, writers, ideas, performances and debate.

Despite the uncertainties of the pandemic, we are forging full steam ahead with a packed virtual Festival weekend, from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 April!

This is the second year that the Festival will bring together readers and writers from Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean, and the world, in a wholly online format.

The programme for the Festival, launched yesterday on www.bocaslitfest.com, promises many of our hallmark favourites, in addition to new engaging features.

What to look out for in the 2021 NGC Bocas Lit Fest: