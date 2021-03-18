The NGC Bocas Lit Fest has launched its 11th annual festival program. This year, the festival takes place from April 23 to 25.
Description: Ten years strong, and still going — the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, the largest annual literary event in the English-speaking Caribbean, welcomes you once again to its offering of books, writers, ideas, performances and debate.
Despite the uncertainties of the pandemic, we are forging full steam ahead with a packed virtual Festival weekend, from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 April!
This is the second year that the Festival will bring together readers and writers from Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean, and the world, in a wholly online format.
The programme for the Festival, launched yesterday on www.bocaslitfest.com, promises many of our hallmark favourites, in addition to new engaging features.
What to look out for in the 2021 NGC Bocas Lit Fest:
- the premiere of a virtual walking tour of Port of Spain, a film exploring the city’s literary heritage;
- the reveal of the 100 Caribbean Books That Made Us, the only crowd-sourced canon in Caribbean literature;
- the Big Ideas discussion – a panel ft. CARICOM Chair and TT Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Professor John Agard and Dr Justin Ram – tackle the question of the future of the Caribbean in a post-COVID economy and climate;
- a full children’s programme, including animations, productions and performances by the top dramatists and storytellers of the country;
- the announcements of the winners of the 2021 OCM Bocas Prize and the 2021 Johnson and Amoy Achong Writers Prize;
- appearances and performances by award-winning authors, musicians and artists; and
- lots and lots more!