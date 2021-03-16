CARIBBEAN WOMEN’S WRITING: Celebrating 30 Years of “Out of the Kumbla” will take place on Saturday, March 27, 2021, 6:00pm EDT, with co-hosts Carole Boyce-Davies (Cornell University) and Elaine Savory (New School for Social Research)—the co-editors of Out of the Kumbla: Caribbean Women and Literature—and many invited guests.

This special celebratory event will mark the 30th anniversary of “Out of the Kumbla: Caribbean Women and Literature” and pay tribute to Jamaican novelist and scholar Sylvia Wynter, a contributor to this historic collection.



Published in 1990, “Out of the Kumbla” is a landmark collection of writings on Caribbean women’s literature. This two-hour online event will feature greetings, poetry, and statements from some of the writers and scholars featured in this field-founding project.



Writers and scholars from younger generations who were influenced by “Out of the Kumbla” will also share their thoughts about the publication and the state of Caribbean women’s writing today.

To register, go to https://ecornell.cornell.edu/keynotes/overview/K032721/