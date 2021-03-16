Caribbean Artist Showcase Magazine 3 – “Caribbean Healing”

Catapult Arts Grant’s Caribbean Artist Showcase Magazine, Volume 3 – Caribbean Healing is now out. Catapult is a C-19 Caribbean Arts Grant that supported 1,235 artists in 26 countries. A joint project of the American Friends of Jamaica, Kingston Creative and Fresh Milk.

This volume features 10 more contemporary creatives from around the Caribbean working in various disciplines and modalities.

Artwork featured on the cover is by Helen Ceballos; see volume at
https://indd.adobe.com/…/d2748146-09ca-445e-80b3… 

