Marlon James: 10th Annual Creative Writing Lecture (University of Leicester)

Literary Leicester 2021 presents the 10th Annual Creative Writing Lecture with author Marlon James, in partnership with the University of the West Indies, on Thursday 18 March, at 5:30pm. Booker Prize winner Marlon James discusses writing craft with the University of the West Indies’ Dr Michael Bucknor.

Join us for the 10th Annual Creative Lecture – this year, a conversation – with one of the world’s great novelists. Marlon James won the 2015 Man Booker Prize for A Brief History of Seven Killings, the first Jamaican author to take home the U.K.’s most prestigious literary award.

A Brief History of Seven Killings won numerous other awards, and was a finalist for the US National Book Critics Circle Award. His latest, Black Leopard, Red Wolf, was a multi-award winner and a finalist for the 2019 National Book Award.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies, he teaches creative writing at Macalester College, Minnesota. This event continues the relationship between the University of Leicester and University of the West Indies that grew out of Dr Michael Bucknor’s and Leicester’s Dr Lucy Evans investigation of ‘Crime and its Representation in the Anglophone Caribbean.’

For more information and to join, see https://le.ac.uk/literary-leicester/annual-creative-writing-lecture-marlon-james?