Art Exhibition: “El rizo y la trenza”

“El rizo y la trenza” [The Curl and the Braid] is a new virtual exhibition that opened earlier this month at the RUM (Recinto Universitario de Mayaguez, University of Puerto Rico) Art Gallery featuring artists Maribel Canales, Nitzayra Leonor, Zuania Minier Jiménez, and Yolanda Velázquez. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Mariam Ludim Rosa (Prensa RUM) writes:

The Art Gallery of the Department of Humanities of the Mayagüez Campus (RUM) of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) inaugurated this week the virtual exhibition El rizo y la trenza, which brings together four Puerto Rican artists, who question, through their art, the construction of racism in Puerto Rico and in the Caribbean.

The digital exhibition includes around thirty pieces by the artists Maribel Canales, Nitzayra Leonor, Zuania Minier Jiménez, and Yolanda Velázquez in various media, including photography, weaving, ceramics, painting, and woodcut, among others. Their pieces are related to hair, to highlight the naturalness of the Afro-Caribbean image.

“We know that black people experience constant discrimination in Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean, not only because of their skin color, but also because of their hair. These Puerto Rican artists, most of them black women, display the subject using references and metaphors about their hair,” indicated Dr. Emilia Quiñones Otal, assistant professor of Humanities and curator of the exhibition, which may be viewed at: http://uprm.edu/galeriadearte.

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article, in Spanish, see https://www.uprm.edu/portada/2021/03/05/expoelrizoylatrenza

Also see https://www.upr.edu/el-rizo-y-la-trenza-nueva-exposicion-virtual-en-la-galeria-de-arte-del-rum



See works here:

https://issuu.com/galeriauprm/docs/cat_logo_maquetado

https://www.flickr.com/photos/192305021@N08/sets/72157718415952866



https://www.uprm.edu/galeriadearte

https://www.facebook.com/galeriauprm