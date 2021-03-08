International Women’s Day 2021 in the Caribbean

Many thanks to Peter Jordens for sharing some of the events organized in the Caribbean for International Women’s Day 2021, according to International Women’s Day.

Tobago, Scarborough, March 6 – 8: Vital Voices Global Mentoring Thought Talks (virtual events), https://www.facebook.com/IWDGlobalWalkTT

Guyana, March 8, 7 – 9 am (EST), Prayers and Breakfast – Christian, Hindu and Muslim (virtual event), https://www.facebook.com/groups/abuseandsuicideprevention

Bermuda, Smith, March 8, 1:30 – 2:30 pm (AST), 6th Annual Bermuda International Women’s Day celebration (real and virtual event).

Trinidad, Port of Spain, Queens Park Savannah, March 8, 5 pm: Lights around the Savannah (lighting of candles to protest gender-based violence), https://www.facebook.com/pg/IWDTrinidadandTobago

Antigua and Barbuda, March 10, 10 am – 5 pm, #ChooseToChallenge Women’s Conference “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World” (virtual event), https://www.facebook.com/pg/CIWiLAB

[Illustration above: Detail of a mural by Australia-based street artist Ms Snaps and @mimmimdesign, is from #ChooseToChallenge IWD 2021 street art project, organized by the International Women’s Day Street Art Collective (IWDSAC). See https://www.internationalwomensday.com/Missions/15581/Show-your-ChooseToChallenge-IWD-2021-street-art-to-the-world]

