Hanétha Vété-Congolo, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures

Our warmest congratulations to Hanétha Vété-Congolo who was recently named Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures at Bowdoin College. As Bowdoin News reports.

Hanétha Vété-Congolo has been named Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures. Vété-Congolo, who arrived at Bowdoin in 2001, is president of the Caribbean Philosophical Association and Membre d’honneur of the Groupe de Recherche et d’Études sur les Noirs d’Amerique Latine of the Université de Perpignan Via Domitia in France. A French Black studies and French postcolonial studies scholar whose research spans African, Caribbean, French, and gender and women’s studies, her most recent book, Nous sommes Martiniquaises. Pawòl en bouches de femmes châtaignes: une pensée existentialiste noire sur la question des femmes, was published in 2020 (L’Harmattan), while Discours AntillaisE is forthcoming in 2021 with Éditions Complicités in addition to two coedited chapter books. A poet, Vété-Congolo has published Avoir et Être : ce que j’Ai, ce que je Suis (Le Chasseur Abstrait, 2009) and Mon parler de Guinée (L’Harmattan, 2015). Her unpublished collection of poetry, Womb of a Woman, was shortlisted for the 2015 Small Axe Literary Competition. Vété-Congolo teaches courses on culture, literature, philosophy, critical thought, gender and women from the French speaking world of the Caribbean and Africa, and has organized several national and international conferences.

“It is an honor to have the significance of one’s work recognized by an institution like Bowdoin,” Vété-Congolo said. “Doing Black studies in French has always been like existing within the most invisible part of a non-nameable and non-identified object. Students have nevertheless fueled my energy and passion. They give meaning and direction to much of what I do.”

Vété-Congolo earned a BA, MA, DEA, and her PhD at the Université des Antilles et de la Guyane.

The Longfellow Professorship was established by the College’s governing boards in 1876.

See https://www.bowdoin.edu/news/2021/03/eight-professors-appointed-to-named-chairs.html#vete-congolo

Also see “This Caribbean-born Professor is now a named Chair at this Maine college,” in

News Americas Now, https://www.newsamericasnow.com/caribbean-news-martinique-professor-now-a-named-chair/