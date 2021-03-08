3 Works: Eddy Firmin on Decolonization (YouTube)

We had previously announced the event 3 Works: Eddy Firmin on Decolonization, hosted by Toronoto’s Gardiner Museum; there is now a recording of this conversation available on YouTube. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Watch Eddy Firmin discuss three of his artworks in connection to the theme “Decolonization” in this installment of our “3 Works” artist series. Born and raised in the French Caribbean (Guadeloupe), Eddy Firmin is an artist, researcher, and speaker who currently lives and works in Montréal. His artwork questions the transcultural logics of his identity and the power imbalances at play. On a theoretical level, he works on a “Méthode Bossale,” a proposal for the decolonization of the imaginary in art.

