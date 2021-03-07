The Association of Plastic Artists of Puerto Rico [Asociación de Artistas Plásticos de Puerto Rico, AAPPR] is sponsoring “Conversatorio: ‘Visiones de la Mujer en el Arte’” [Conversation: “Visions of Women in Art”] a free, virtual event to be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 7:00pm (AST) via their Facebook page. Guest speakers include Luis Moisés Pérez, Thomas Nicholson, Beatriz Santiago Ibarra, and Awilda Sterling-Duprey.

Description: “Visions of women in art” is a virtual space where we will share the trajectory of women in the art world through the perspective of each of our guests. It is a journey through time and a projection to the future in celebration of International Women’s Day.