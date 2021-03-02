Tobagonian actor Winston Duke to portray Marcus Garvey

Loop Caribbean reports that Tobago-born actor Winston Duke will portray Marcus Garvey in Marked Man, an upcoming film directed by Andrew Dosunmu. The script was written by Kwame Kwei-Armah.

The Tobago-born actor, who broke into global fame playing M’baku in The Black Panther film, will portray the Pan-Africanist in the Amazon movie Marked Man. The movie will be directed by Andrew Dosunmu.

According to Deadline, the film is said to be partly inspired by the Colin Grant biography Negro with a Hat: The Rise and Fall of Marcus Garvey.

Set in the 1920s, Marked Man follows a young black man who joins J. Edgar Hoover’s Federal Bureau of Investigation and then infiltrates Garvey’s UNIA organisation, testing his loyalty to both race and country as he grows weary of both men’s actions. The script is by acclaimed playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah.

Marcus Moziah Garvey was born on August 17, 1887 in St. Ann’s Bay, Jamaica.

He was the leader of the Pan-Africanism movement, which sought to unify and connect people of African descent worldwide.He was the founder of the Negro World newspaper, the Black Star Line shipping company, and the Universal Negro Improvement Association, or UNIA, a fraternal organisation of black nationalists. Garvey died at the age of 52 in London in 1940 from complications brought on by two strokes.

Commenting on the role, Duke said on Instagram that he was honoured as a Caribbean man to portray Garvey. He wrote: “Man, where do I begin. As a Caribbean immigrant, activist, and global citizen, one of the most seminal stories in my development has been the words and works of Marcus Garvey. Today I am blessed to announce that I have the opportunity to bring his story to life, along with a kick-ass crew of collaborators. It’s not lost on me how important and meaningful this is, not only for the generations that already know his contributions to the Black liberation landscape but for those who have yet to know and embrace him and what he stood for. Can’t wait to step into this one and bring you all along for the amazing journey.”

For original post, see http://www.loopnewscaribbean.com/content/tobagonian-actor-winston-duke-portray-marcus-garvey-new-movie-4

Also see “Winston Duke to Play Marcus Garvey In Amazon’s ‘Marked Man’”

Mike Fleming Jr, Deadline, February 26, 2021

https://deadline.com/2021/02/winston-duke-marcus-garvey-marked-man-jesse-williams-dewanda-wise-andrew-dosunmu-amazon-studios-mark-gordon-1234702081