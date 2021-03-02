Nono Maldonado: The Order of Forms

The Miramar Museum of Art and Design [Museo de Arte y Diseño de Miramar (MADMi)] joins the Ana G. Méndez University-Gurabo Campus, in presenting an exhibition of the work of Puerto Rican designer Nono Maldonado in “Nono Maldonado: El orden de las cosas.” The exhibition may be viewed in Rooms 1 & 2 at the MADMi (Miramar, Puerto Rico) Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Continuing with its commitment to research, exhibit, and foster appreciation for good design and its necessary function in our quality of life, the MADMi joins the Ana G. Méndez University, Gurabo Campus, in presenting an exhibition of the work of Puerto Rican designer Nono Maldonado.

Since his return to the island in the 1970s, Nono Maldonado has distinguished himself by his contributions to design and the fashion industry, his refined aesthetic, his shops, his elegance, and a philosophy of life dedicated to good taste, with which he has influenced several generations.

Nono Maldonado is more than a designer of clothing and spaces. He is a visionary, an aesthete, a lover of life. With this exhibition we celebrate his contributions and introduce him to a new generation, so that his legacy may continue spinning out ideas.

For more information, see https://www.madmi.org/en/exhibitions/current/nono-maldonado-el-orden-de-las-formas-en