Launch: “The Digital Black Atlantic”

On Thursday, at 4:00pm ET, there will be a launch for The Digital Black Atlantic (University of Minnesota Press, 2021) with editors Kelly Baker Josephs (The Graduate Center and York College, CUNY) Roopika Risam (Salem State University), and contributors Sonya Donaldson (New Jersey City University), Danielle Olson (MIT), Jamila Moore Pewu (California State University, Fullerton), and Toniesha L. Taylor (Texas Southern University). This event will be held via Zoom. [Register at Eventbrite.]

Description: This timely collection of essays about the relationship between digital humanities and Black Atlantic studies offers critical insights into race, migration, media, and scholarly knowledge production. It spans the African diaspora’s range—from Africa to North America, Europe, and the Caribbean—while its essayists span academic fields—from history and literary studies to musicology, game studies, and library and information studies.

Celebrating the Publication of “The Digital Black Atlantic” is presented by the MA Program in Digital Humanities at the CUNY Graduate Center and co-sponsored by the Frederick E. Berry Library, Salem State University; and the Ph.D. Program in English and IRADAC, CUNY Graduate Center.