Artist Talk with Gherdai Hassell (Bermuda National Gallery)

In celebration of her first solo exhibition, “I Am Because You Are,” which opens to the public on March 12, artist Gherdai Hassell will deliver a talk on Thursday, March 11 at 5:30pm (EST) at the Bermuda National Gallery, City Hall & Arts Centre in Hamilton, Bermuda. [Click here to register.]

Driven by an exploration of her own ancestral heritage, in this exhibition the former Biennial artist examines the lasting impacts of slavery; re-imagining the identities of enslaved Bermudians in a series of striking portraits, installation and text inspired by historic photographs discovered in the Bermuda Archives.

Gherdai Hassell was recently named by Wide Walls magazine as 1 of “5 Emerging Black Artists to Collect Now.” She is currently an MFA student at the China Academy of Art and is the host of the Art Affects podcast which celebrates contemporary art made by and about people of the African diaspora.



Registration is free. Spaces are strictly limited due to coronavirus restrictions. Tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Click here to register.