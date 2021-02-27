Bob Marley: Legend showed sceptics and snobby souls the beauty of reggae

A report by UK Newschant, in celebration of Bob Marley.

And what’s this? He made music too? Incredible music, because it occurs. Powered by Rastafarianism, good tunes and weed, Bob Marley and The Wailers bought greater than 20 million albums, notching up hits together with Jammin’ and Waiting in Vain, and opening up the world to the energy of reggae. Arguably Bob’s biggest achievement was to make reggae attraction to rock followers and college students.

That of course began with 1973’s Catch A Fire. Released 10 years after he’d fashioned the band, their fifth album was their first with Island Records – and the first to get observed in the US.

The Wailers’ sound was very totally different from the pop reggae that had beforehand brightened up the UK charts. They had guitar solos, they have been extra political. Protest numbers similar to Get Up, Stand Up and Redemption Song have been as removed from Max Romeo’s 1968 hit Wet Dream as Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On was from Baby Love.

But, like Romeo, Marley had an actual knack for writing memorable songs. Disc two (of six) features a stay model of I Shot The Sheriff recorded at London’s Lyceum in 1975 and No Woman No Cry from The Roxy (the LA one somewhat than London’s punk membership, though Bob did write Punky Reggae Party for his spikier followers).

The solo on No Woman nonetheless sounds unbelievable.

And there aren’t sufficient phrases obtainable to adequately reward that Barrett brothers rhythm part.

Island did not create Bob Marley, they only gave him the platform to indicate [to] sceptics and snobbier souls the inherent beauty of reggae and its life-affirming potential.

