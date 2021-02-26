Alexander Hamilton’s Forgotten Caribbean Island

Alexander Britell (Caribbean Journal) brings attention to Statia (St. Eustatius) historian Walter Hellebrand, who is researching Alexander Hamilton’s family history on the island during a period ranging from years 1763 to 1766, and perhaps beyond.

Since the release of the smash Broadway hit Hamilton, the Caribbean island of Nevis has been in the limelight, with visitors drawn to the Eastern Caribbean destination to see U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton’s birthplace in downtown Charlestown.

Hamilton was born in Nevis and lived there until age nine, before his legendary political career. He also spent a number of years living in St Croix, USVI. Nevis remains the core of his Caribbean legacy.

But new research shows that another nearby island was also part of Hamilton’s childhood: St Eustatius, commonly known as Statia.

Local historian Walter Hellebrand, the director of the St Eustatius Monuments organization, began delving into the historical records on the island, and found James Hamilton, Alexander’s father, listed with his wife, Rachel Faucette, and two sons for the years 1763, 1764 and 1766. “Unfortunately, my plans for further research in the Dutch National Archives in The Hague were frustrated by the outbreak of the covid pandemic, but of course it would be great to find out where exactly the Hamiltons lived here on St. Eustatius,” says Hellebrand.

Statia had a close relationship with the early United States; in fact, on Nov. 16, 1776, the island was the first to acknowledge American independence in saluting the American brig called the Andrew Doria.

“It was known that Alexander was born out of wedlock and Michael E. Newton found out that his father fled from British St. Kitts to Dutch St. Eustatius to escape his debtors. This may explain why he would rather not talk about his youth,” Hellebrand says. “Alexander’s mother had already served jail time on St. Croix (USVI) for an extramarital affair. On Dutch St. Eustatius, the left hand would not know what the right hand was about. Here, the couple even paraded as man and wife long before Rachel’s husband had secured a divorce from her. St. Eustatius was one of the wealthiest and busiest places in the eighteenth century and the Hamiltons would be attracted by its opportunities and anonymity.” [. . .]

For full article and photos, see https://www.caribjournal.com/2021/02/25/alexander-hamilton-caribbean-island/