Exhibition: “Life & Spirituality in Haitian Art”

We posted information on this exhibition in 2020; this is a reminder that “Life & Spirituality in Haitian Art,” curated by Francine Birbragher, is still on view through March 14, 2021, at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCANOMI). Get a virtual view at MOCANOMI.

Description: Influenced by an island whose history is cultivated with elements from African, American Indigenous, and European culture, the masters featured in this exhibition range from self-taught artists to academically trained painters. The merging of techniques, methods, and cultures is seen through their work, ushering forth a style that is uniquely and quintessentially Haitian. The paintings explore the Haitian identity through deep, rich, vibrant colored scenes depicting historical figures, tropical flowers and fruits, rural landscapes, and daily activities infused with spirituality and Afro-Caribbean religious symbolism, particularly from a Vodou tradition.

This exhibition marks the first time these paintings, which belong to a private collection, have been shown together. It features works by Hector Hyppolite, Philomé Obin, Wilson Bigaud, Jacques-Enguérrand Gourgue, and Gérard Valcin, renowned masters from the first and second generation of artists associated with Port-au-Prince’s Centre d’Art. The exhibition also includes some of their contemporaries and pupils, including Ernst Louizor, Célestin Faustin, Adam Leontus, Diodonné Cédor, and Laurent Casimir.

For more information, see https://mocanomi.org/2020/11/life-and-spirituality-in-haitian-art/

[Above: Célestin Faustin’s “Vendeuse au marché” 1972.]