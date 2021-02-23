[Many thanks to Veerle Poupeye for bringing this item to our attention via Critical.Caribbean.Art.] Hosted by the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, “Conversations at MOCA: Life & Spirituality in Haitian Art,” with Jean-Daniel Lafontant and Dr. Kyrah Malika Daniels, will take place tomorrow—Wednesday, February 24, 2021—from 7:00-8:30pm (EST).

This engaging conversation will focus on the spiritual aspects of the paintings in the MOCA’s current exhibition, Life & Spirituality in Haitian Art: Selection from the Betty and Isaac Rudman Trust Collection, with Boston College Assistant Professor of Art History and Africana Studies, Kyrah Malika Daniels, and Oungan Jean-Daniel Lafontant.

Register Here

For more information, see https://mocanomi.org/2021/01/conversations-at-moca-life-spirituality-in-haitian-art-with-jean-daniel-lafontant-and-dr-kyrah-malika-daniels/ and https://mocanomi.org/2020/11/life-and-spirituality-in-haitian-art/