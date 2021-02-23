Aica Caraïbe du Sud’s In the Process: “A Woman’s World”

Aica Caraïbe du Sud’s series “In the process” will have another conversation (the third in the series) on Saturday, February 27, 2021, starting at 1:00pm AST in Martinique (12:00 noon EST, and 6:00pm in mainland France) on the AICA-SC YouTube and Facebook page. The third interview of the series In the Process brings together Caribbean artists Gwladys Gambia, Kelly Sinnapah-Mary, Louisa Marajo, and Tessa Mars, with independent curators Barbara Prezeau-Stephenson and Matilde dos Santos. The program will be in French and will include a Q&A session. See more on the artists below.

Description: In the Process is an online interview series developed by Aica Caraïbe du Sud [Aica South Caribbean] an inter-regional section of the International Association of Art Critics [Association internationale des critiques d’art]. Join our members as they highlight the work of artists from the Caribbean. These interviews deepen the ideas and experiences of the creators. Discover a glimpse of their artistic approaches and their continuous work of creation and transmission of meaning.

A woman’s world

The third interview of the series In the Process brings together four young artists from the French-speaking Caribbean: Gwladys Gambia, Kelly Sinnapah-Mary, Louisa Marajo and Tessa Mars with two independent curators who are members of the AICA-SC, Barbara Prezeau-Stephenson and Matilde dos Santos. The young artists all have multidisciplinary and hybrid practices. Committed artists, art is a vehicle for them to raise awareness and fight against violence against women, sexual discrimination and social or environmental injustice.

This conversation will be online, in French, on Saturday, February 27 at 1 p.m. AST, 6 p.m. GMT, on YOUTUBE and on the AICA-SC Facebook page. The chat will remain open to take questions from the public.

Gwladys Gambia (Fort de France, 1988) lives and works in Martinique. Graduated from DNSEP (Master) in 2014. Gwladys’ work explores her own body and revolves around the character Manman Chadwon (madam sea urchin), a type of fictional deity created by the artist. The artist works through drawing, painting, sculpture, embroidery, or the manufacture of costumes—organic and corporeal shapes covered with spikes. Gwladys has carried out various series of residencies, including in 2018, Création en cours, initiated by the Ateliers Médicis in Guadeloupe; and Caribbean Linked V, organized by Atelier 89 ′ and Fresh Milk in Aruba. This was followed by The Fountainhead Residency in Miami (2019), and most recently, the Artist Residency at Home (SHAR), part of the Catapult Program for the Caribbean. She is also the winner of the ONDES 2020 residency at the Cité des Arts in Paris. Gwladys Gambia has participated in the international exhibitions Désir Cannibale at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami, as part of the Tout Monde Festival (2019), and in the Mercosur on-line biennial (2020), among others.

Louisa Marajo (Fort de France, 1987) lives and works in Paris. Graduated from DNSP at the Ecole Supérieure d’Art et de Design in Saint-Etienne in 2010, with a stint at the Kunstakademie in Karlsruhe, Germany, she completed her training with a Master of fine arts at La Sorbonne in Paris. Her work explores the construction of the world from debris, forming a continuous and chaotic visual partition in which indeterminate forms evolve and transform. Since 2015, Louisa Marajo has been working on a series of scalable installations inside her studio, creating a perpetual abyss of representations of this space. She experiments with structural and organic chaos, superimposing images of Sargassum pollution on the tangle of a world between rubble and architecture. Louisa has participated in exhibitions at the Perez Art Museum and the Little Haiti cultural complex in Miami, at the Hunter East Harlem Gallery in New York, as well as at the 1-54 Art Fair in London. In 2020 she was selected for the Dakar Biennale, Senegal (postponed).

Tessa Mars (Port au Prince, 1985) lives and works in Port-au-Prince. Graduated in fine arts from the University of Rennes 2, France, in 2006. Back in Haiti, Tessa Mars works with the AfricAmericA Foundation, and curators Barbara Prezeau and Giscard Bouchotte. The latter selected her to participate in the traveling exhibition Haiti, Kingdom of this World (2011), initially presented at Agnès B in Paris, and subsequently, it became the first Haitian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale the same year. In 2012, following a automobile accident which resulted in a long hospitalization, she began to represent her body in her works. In 2015, in residence at the Alice Yard space in Trinidad and Tobago, she created the character “Tessalines,” her alter ego. In 2017, she participated in Residency Unlimited supported by Davidoff Art Initiative in New York and in 2018, she participated in the tenth Berlin Biennale. Tessa Mars is currently in artistic residency at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Amsterdam (Rijksakademie van beeldende kunsten) for a period of two years.

Kelly Sinnapah Mary (Guadeloupe, 1980) lives and works in Guadeloupe. Trained at the Faculté d’art in Toulouse. The artist subtly questions the relationships of domination, especially those exerted on women. Her iconic installation Vagina recreates and subverts the hushed and soft atmosphere of a young girl’s room by filling it with images of domination, such as the penis, cushions in the shape of vaginas riddled with spikes, etc. Subsequently, in the series “cahier d’un non-retour” [notebook of a non-return], she explored, in a very delicate and distanced way, the question of identity, especially Indian identity, highlighting one of the most obliterated components of the memories of the French Antilles. The concepts worked by the artist are visually translated through the use of various techniques such as drawing, installation, video, sewing, embroidery, photography, or performance. Since 2011, Kelly has participated in many prestigious group exhibitions at the Perez Art Museum Miami, MoCADA, Little Haiti Cultural Center, IDB, Musée de l’Homme, Fondation Clément, Macte, etc.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For the original article (in French), see https://aica-sc.net/…/in-the-process-troisieme-episode/…

[Shown above: Gwladys Gambia’s “Poison,” 2019.]